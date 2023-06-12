SEBI Bars Subhash Chandra, Punit Goenka From Company Boards

The market regulator, in an interim order, barred Essel Group Chairman Subhash Chandra and Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd.’s Chief Executive Officer Punit Goenka from holding the position of a director or a key managerial person in a company board.

Both of them abused their position as the directors or key managerial persons of a listed company to siphon funds for their own benefit, according to the order of the Securities and Exchange Board of India on Monday.

The regulator alleged that they alienated the assets of Zee and other listed companies of the Essel Group for the benefit of the associated entities. As they are still at the helm of affairs of the company and the investigation is still underway, their continuation as a director or key managerial personnel in any listed company or its subsidiaries is "likely to be prejudicial to the interest of those companies, particularly its investors", the order read.

The investigation was prompted by the resignation of two independent directors in 2019. In her resignation letter, one of the directors, Niharika Vohra, had accused Chandra of giving comfort letters towards credit availed by group companies of Zee without board approval, in violation of the listing regulations.