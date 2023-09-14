SAT Questions SEBI Credibility To Complete Investigations On Time

The Securities Appellate Tribunal raised concerns on Thursday over the eight-month investigation period dedicated by SEBI to look into the alleged fund diversion by Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd.'s promoters, Punit Goenka and Subhash Chandra.

"The order says to investigate for eight months. Now, where do you get these eight months, and what's the certainty that you won’t extend this beyond eight months?," the tribunal asked the market regulator.

The past record of the Securities and Exchange Board of India shows that they have always extended it either through the tribunal or through the Supreme Court. This has happened in not one but multiple cases, it said. The latest one is in the Adani case, the SAT said. "Your credibility to complete an investigation within the stipulated time is not there."

In a confirmatory order on Aug. 14, SEBI barred Chandra and Goenka from the boards of Zee Group entities until further directions. The regulator said that it would complete a detailed investigation into the matter within eight months.

The matter revolved around a letter of comfort issued by Chandra as Zee chairperson, leading to the alleged misappropriation of a Rs 200 crore fixed deposit by Zee with Yes Bank Ltd. Zee showed that it received the money back from its associates when the funds eventually originated from the company, thereby violating several SEBI regulations.

Goenka appealed against the order on Aug. 25, citing the eight-month ban as unjust and punitive.