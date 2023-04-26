NSE Allows Demerged Entities To Be Retained In Indices

The National Stock Exchange has revised the methodology for handling demergers, allowing the demerged entities to be retained in the index.

According to existing norms, demerged entities are excluded from indices soon after shareholders approve the scheme of arrangement for the demerger, with or without including an eligible stock as a replacement.

In a statement on Wednesday, the NSE said the demerged company would be retained in the index if a special pre-open session is conducted by the exchange.

Such a session is conducted for price discovery of all stocks in cases involving corporate restructuring, in accordance with an NSE circular dated May 27, 2020.

If a special pre-open session has not been conducted by the exchange, then the demerged entity will be removed from the index at the beginning of T-1 day.

The demerged business will be included in the index at a constant price, "which is difference between the demerged company's closing price on T-1 day, wherein T is ex-demerger date and price derived during special pre-open session on the ex-demerger date", the NSE statement read.