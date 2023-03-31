Why Reliance Industries Opted For 1:1 Share-Swap For Jio Financial Services

The spinoff of Reliance Industries Ltd.'s digital fintech business is unlikely to unlock much value for the company, but it provides all its shareholders exposure to the fast-growing digital fintech industry. And it will eventually create value for them.

But what prompted the 1:1 demerger ratio? The answer lies in the diverse shareholder base of Reliance Industries.

RIL is no longer the company with the largest shareholder base, with that position now going to Yes Bank Ltd. with 48.13 lakh shareholders. Still, Reliance has 32.6 lakh shareholders and that's where the decision for Jio Financial Services to mirror the parent's shareholding emerges from.