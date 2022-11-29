Dharmaj Crop Guard IPO Subscribed 5.97 Times On Day 2

Agro-chemical manufacturer Dharmaj Crop Guard is raising Rs 216 crore through a fresh issue and Rs 35.10 crore through an offer for sale.

The IPO was subscribed 1.79 times on day one. The bidding was led by retail investors.

It is offering around 1.05 crore equity shares at Rs 216 to Rs 237 apiece in the IPO. The company is worth around Rs 801 crore at the top of its price range.

Promoters and promoter groups will hold 68.6% of the post-offer issued and paid-up equity share capital.

The company is offering 31.35% of the post-issue equity capital during the IPO.