Dharmaj Crop Guard IPO Subscribed 5.97 Times On Day 2
The IPO was subscribed 5.97 times as of 5 p.m. on Nov. 29.
Agro-chemical manufacturer Dharmaj Crop Guard is raising Rs 216 crore through a fresh issue and Rs 35.10 crore through an offer for sale.
The IPO was subscribed 1.79 times on day one. The bidding was led by retail investors.
It is offering around 1.05 crore equity shares at Rs 216 to Rs 237 apiece in the IPO. The company is worth around Rs 801 crore at the top of its price range.
Promoters and promoter groups will hold 68.6% of the post-offer issued and paid-up equity share capital.
The company is offering 31.35% of the post-issue equity capital during the IPO.
IPO Details
Duration: Nov. 28–30.
Issue size; fresh issue: Rs 216 crore; offer for sale: Rs 35.10 crore.
Price band: Rs 216–237 per share.
Face value: Rs 10 apiece.
Lot size: 60 shares and multiples.
Listing on: BSE and NSE.
Lead managers: Elara Capital and Monarch Networth Capital.
Subscription Status: Day 2
Institutional investors: 0.76 times.
Non-institutional investors: 8.74 times
Retail investors: 7.75 times
Employee Reserved: 3.75 times