ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Dharmaj Crop Guard IPO Subscribed 5.97 Times On Day 2

The IPO was subscribed 5.97 times as of 5 p.m. on Nov. 29.
Save
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: Dharmaj Crop Guard Company RHP)</p></div>
(Source: Dharmaj Crop Guard Company RHP)
ADVERTISEMENT

Agro-chemical manufacturer Dharmaj Crop Guard is raising Rs 216 crore through a fresh issue and Rs 35.10 crore through an offer for sale.

The IPO was subscribed 1.79 times on day one. The bidding was led by retail investors.

It is offering around 1.05 crore equity shares at Rs 216 to Rs 237 apiece in the IPO. The company is worth around Rs 801 crore at the top of its price range.

Promoters and promoter groups will hold 68.6% of the post-offer issued and paid-up equity share capital.

The company is offering 31.35% of the post-issue equity capital during the IPO.

ALSO READ

RELATED COVERAGE

Dharmaj Crop Guard IPO: All You Need To Know

Opinion
Dharmaj Crop Guard IPO: All You Need To Know
Read More

IPO Details

  • Duration: Nov. 28–30.

  • Issue size; fresh issue: Rs 216 crore; offer for sale: Rs 35.10 crore.

  • Price band: Rs 216–237 per share.

  • Face value: Rs 10 apiece.

  • Lot size: 60 shares and multiples.

  • Listing on: BSE and NSE.

  • Lead managers: Elara Capital and Monarch Networth Capital.

Subscription Status: Day 2

The IPO was subscribed 5.97 times as of 5 p.m. on Nov. 29.

  • Institutional investors: 0.76 times.

  • Non-institutional investors: 8.74 times

  • Retail investors: 7.75 times

  • Employee Reserved: 3.75 times

ALSO READ

RELATED COVERAGE

Dharmaj Crop Guard's IPO To Open On Nov. 28

Opinion
Dharmaj Crop Guard's IPO To Open On Nov. 28
Read More

Top Research Reports On Dharmaj Crop Guard

Watch BQ Prime's IPO Adda With Dharmaj Crop Guard

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated With Stock Market News On BQ Prime

ABOUT THE AUTHOR(S)

Anjali Rai
Anjali Rai covers markets and business news at BQ Prime. She has a MSc Economics degree from Symbiosis International University Pu... more
Get Regular Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT