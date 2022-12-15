Abans Holdings IPO Subscribed 1.1 Times On Final Day

The maiden share sale of Abans Holdings Ltd. was fully subscribed on its last day, with institutional buyers leading the demand for the issue.

The offering, which opened on Dec. 12, was subscribed 11% on the first day. The issue was subscribed at 28% on the second day and 46% on the third day. On the closing day, the Abans Holdings IPO was subscribed 1.1 times.

The IPO consists of a fresh issue of 38 lakh shares and an offer for sale of 90 lakh shares by the promoter, according to the red herring prospectus filed with the markets regulator SEBI.

The price band for the issue is pegged at Rs 256–270. The company is looking to raise between Rs 327 crore and Rs 345 crore from this initial share sale.