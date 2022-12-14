Abans Holdings IPO Subscription Status: Day 3 Live Updates

Abans Holdings Ltd., the financial services unit of Abans Group, witnessed qualified institutional buyers lead the demand for its initial public offering on the third day of subscription.

The IPO was subscribed at 28% on the second day and at 11% on the first day of subscription.

The initial stake sale consists of a fresh issue of 38 lakh shares and an offer for sale of 90 lakh shares by the promoter, according to the red herring prospectus filed with the markets regulator.

The price band is fixed at Rs 256–Rs 270.