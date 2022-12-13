Abans Holdings IPO Subscription Status: Day 2 Live Updates

Qualified institutional buyers led the demand for the initial public offering of Abans Holdings Ltd. on the second day of the offer.

The IPO was subscribed 11% on the first day of subscription.

The initial stake sale consists of a fresh issue of 38 lakh shares and an offer for sale of 90 lakh shares by the promoter, according to the red herring prospectus filed with the markets regulator.

The price band is fixed at Rs 256–Rs 270.