Abans Holdings IPO - Diversified NBFC With Global Presence: Reliance Securities

The company is coming out with an IPO comprising of fresh issue of 38 mn shares and OFS of 90 mn shares, aggregating to Rs 3.5 bn.
Abans Holdings represents the financial services arm of the Abans Group, which provides non-banking financial services services, trading in equities, commodities, depositary services, asset management services, investment advisory services, and wealth management services to corporate, institutional and high net-worth individuals.
Abans group is a globally diversified organisation engaged in financial services, agricultural trading, software development and real estate.
Currently Abans Holdings is operating across six countries including Hongkong, UK, UAE, China, Mauritius and India. The company continue to expand into complementary businesses related to equities, commodities, and other financial needs.
Abans Holdings is coming out with an initial public offer comprising of fresh issue of 38 million shares and offer for sale of 90 million shares, aggregating to Rs 3.5 billion. The fresh issue proceeds of this offer is for fund-based capital requirements.
