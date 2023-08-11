Lok Sabha Passes Amendments To GST Bills To Tax Online Gaming At 28%

The Lok Sabha passed amendments to two Goods and Services Tax bills on Friday to levy a 28% tax on online gaming, horse racing, and casinos starting Oct. 1.

The Central Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2023, and the Integrated Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2023, were introduced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

The amendments distinguish between online gaming and online money games, empower the government to block offshore suppliers who do not register, and specify that gaming operators and managing platforms would qualify as "suppliers".

"The proposed amendments make a pragmatic distinction between online gaming and online money gaming, specifying that the latter is online gaming in which the player pays with an expectation of winning," Abhishek Rastogi, founder of Rastogi Chambers, said. This distinction might create certain classification issues, but it was a very bold and wise decision, he said.

In its 50th meeting on July 11, the GST Council recommended that the actionable claims supplied in casinos, horse racing, and online gaming might be taxed at the rate of 28% on full face value, irrespective of whether the activities are a game of skill or chance.

Subsequently, it was recommended that the law be amended to reflect the changes and provide clarity on the matter.

In its 51st meeting on Aug. 2, the Council recommended that the form of valuation for the tax levy be based on the amount paid by the player at the entry point, excluding the winnings from previous games, and not on the total value of each bet placed.