Food Inflation Likely To Plateau In 2-3 Months, Says Official

Inflationary pressures are likely to plateau in two to three months, according to a Finance Ministry official.

There are measures in place to control inflation, and no new supply-side steps to curb inflation are currently being discussed, said the official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Headline CPI inflation spiked to 7.4% in July from 4.8% in June.

The view is echoed in the minutes of the Monetary Policy Committee, where RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das expects vegetable price shocks to correct quickly with the arrival of fresh crops.

However, he said that there are risks to the food and overall inflation outlook from El Nino conditions, volatile global food prices, and skewed monsoon distribution—all of which warrant close monitoring.