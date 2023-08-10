Nirmala Sitharaman Says India Initiated Tomato Imports From Nepal

The Union government will import tomatoes from neighbouring countries like Nepal to meet demand and cool the price of the household staple.

Speaking at the Lok Sabha on Thursday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the government was undertaking steps to curb the inflationary effect on essential commodities. "India has initiated tomato imports from Nepal by removing import restrictions," she told the house during her address as part of the debate on the no-confidence motion.

The first lot of imports was expected to reach Varanasi, Lucknow and Kanpur by Friday, she said. The National Cooperative Consumers' Federation is expected to host a sale of tomatoes at a subsidised rate of Rs 70/kg this weekend at various localities in the National Capital Region.

Tomatoes have been procured from producer states like Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka, and distributed since July 14 in Bihar, West Bengal, Delhi, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh by the NCCF and the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India.

Sitharaman said over 8 lakh kg of tomatoes had been distributed in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and the NCR so far.