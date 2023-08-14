U.S. FDA Flags Eight Lapses At Biocon’s Insulin Facility In Malaysia

The U.S. drug regulator has flagged eight lapses at Biocon Ltd.'s insulin manufacturing facility in Malaysia.

The lapses were related to biologic drug substances, drug product units, quality control laboratories, and delivery device units at the above-mentioned facility, the company said in an exchange filing.

"The U.S. Food and Drug Administration conducted two cGMP (current good manufacturing practises) inspections at Biocon Sdn. Bhd’s insulins manufacturing facility in Malaysia...These inspections were conducted between July 10 and July 20, 2023," the company said in a July 21 exchange filing. "At the conclusion of these inspections, the agency issued a Form 483, with six observations for drug substances, drug product units, and quality control laboratories, as well as two observations for the delivery device unit."

These observations primarily relate to enhancing operational procedures and strengthening training programmes, the company said. The inspections did not identify any data integrity breaches or systemic non-compliance.

A Form 483 is issued when investigators have observed any condition that, in their judgement, may constitute a violation of the Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act and Related Acts.

"We will submit a Corrective and Preventive Action plan to the U.S. FDA in a timely manner and are confident of addressing these observations expeditiously," the company said.

BQ Prime has obtained a copy of the observations from the administrator. One of them is a repeat observation.