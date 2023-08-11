Biocon Expects Approval For Two Products Towards End Of Fiscal, Says CEO

Biocon Ltd. is expecting approval for two new products towards the end of the fiscal and expects to see benefits from it in FY25, said Chief Executive Officer Siddharth Mittal.

The company's consolidated net profit fell 30% in the first quarter due to a one-time expense, and the pharmaceutical major does not expect this to be an "ongoing affair", said Mittal.

The company had to give a rebate to one of their customers on a deal done by pharmaceutical firm Viatris Inc. a couple of quarters ago, resulting in a fall in profit and a below-estimate Ebitda, Mittal told BQ Prime in an interview.

The sequential fall of 68% in profit was a result of this rebate and salary hikes due to the annual wage revision, he said.