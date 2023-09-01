Stocks To Watch: Reliance Industries, Jio, LIC, GlaxoSmithKline Pharma, PNB, Sula Vineyards, Nykaa

U.S equities were trading mixed on Thursday while traders awaited Friday's jobs report to catch some clues on Federal Reserve policy outlook, according to Bloomberg.

The S&P 500 was up 0.23%, while Nasdaq traded 0.425 higher as of 2:32 p.m. New York time. Dow Jones, however, slipped 0.08%.

The Wall Street is now bracing for Friday’s labour market data, which will shed some insights on Fed's next steps, Bloomberg reported.

Oil climbed on news that Russia agreed on further OPEC+ cuts, said Bloomberg. Brent crude was up 1.09% at $86.80 per barrel, while gold spot rate was down 0.04% at $1,941.64 per ounce.

India's benchmark stock indices opened higher and swung between gains and losses to finally end lower in trade on Thursday. Banks dragged the indices after Fitch revised the credit ratings for a few lenders. Fast-moving consumer goods were also under pressure.

Only IT, realty and consumer durables were trading marginally higher as Sensex closed below the 64,900 level and Nifty slipped below the 19,300 mark. Broader markets outperformed as Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 hit a record high intraday.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 256 points down, or 0.39%, at 64,831.41, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 94 points, or 0.48%, lower at 19,253.80.

Overseas investors remained net sellers of Indian equities. Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 2,973.1 crore, while domestic institutional investors remained net buyers and mopped up equities worth Rs 4,382.8 crore, according to NSE data.

The local currency weakened 6 paise to close at Rs 82.79 against the U.S dollar.