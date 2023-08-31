IndiaMart - Business Outlook Remains Strong For FY24: Yes Securities
It expects to add around 8,000 paid suppliers per quarter going ahead.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Yes Securities Report
IndiaMart Intermesh Ltd. has dominant market share in B2B online classified business with around 70% market share in paid listings. The overall growth in business is led by higher value proposition for sellers and the efficient matching algorithm resulting in higher buyer satisfaction.
IndiaMart enjoys substantial network effect attracting more buyers and sellers to the platform. The strength of business model is visible in the 13.5% compound annual growth rate growth in paying subscribers over FY18-23 and 23.2% CAGR growth in the number of registered buyers during the period.
The success of business model and its longevity can be inferred from the fact that more than 50% of the registered buyers are repeat buyers.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.