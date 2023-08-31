Bharat Wire Ropes - Healthy Demand With Operational Efficiencies To Drive Growth: ICICI Direct

Key Investment Thesis:

Solid presence in global markets led by strong competitive edge:

Bharat Wire Ropes Ltd. has a strong presence in international markets (~83% of revenue is from exports), driven by solid competitive edge in terms of manufacturing capabilities, cost of production and on-time delivery of products.

With focus on expansion of product portfolio and entry into newer geographies, company is looking to gain market share further in global markets.

Buoyant domestic capex presents sizable opportunity; Focus on continuous improvement in product portfolio:

With healthy capex cycle scenario in domestic market (led by infra, real estate, industrials, oil and gas etc.) and improving product mix, Bharat Wire Ropes is focused on increasing its domestic share (target to reach ~50% of sales in longer term from ~17% at present).

Healthy volume growth with operational efficiency measures:

Volume growth is expected at 15-20% YoY for the next three years (with capacity utilisation reaching at 80-85% from 62% at present).

Margins expected to improve led by operational efficiencies (improvement in capacity utilisation and reduction in energy cost) and positive operative leverage benefits.