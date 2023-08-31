Manappuram Finance - Well-Entrenched Franchise, Attractive Valuations: ICICI Securities
Strategic focus on business diversification will likely fortify the business offering enhancing the value proposition.
ICICI Securities Report
Yield stabilisation in gold loans and turnaround in the micro finance business are noteworthy developments in Manappuram Finance Ltd.
Company has guided for 10-12% gold assets under management growth with 21-22% yields while its growth guidance for MFI segment is more than 30% for FY24. However, rising cost of funds in both the businesses and overall elevated competition in gold loans remain headwinds.
Strategically, Manappuram Finance is focussing on diversification (aiming to take gold loan mix down to 50%), digital transformation and employee investment.
Manappuram Finance currently trades at an attractive valuation of one time FY25E consolidated price/book. Maintain 'Buy'.
Key risks include:
yield reduction and continued slow growth in gold loan business, and
asset quality issues with growth in non-gold loan business.
