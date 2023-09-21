Stocks To Watch: Infosys, SBI, Cipla, InterGlobe Aviation, SJVN, Biocon, Apollo Tyres, Exide Industries, REC

Equity markets in Asia are likely to face selling pressure as worsening risk sentiment drove U.S. stocks to session lows after the Federal Reserve signaled interest rates will be higher for longer.

Futures for benchmarks in Australia and Japan declined, while a gauge for U.S.-listed Chinese stocks fell for a fourth straight session. Big tech led losses on Wall Street, with the Nasdaq 100 down 1.5% and S&P 500 dropping almost 1%. Contracts for U.S. equities were flat in early Asian trading.

Central banks will be in focus Thursday as well, with officials in the Philippines, Indonesia and the U.K. set to announce policy decisions.

The Fed held its target range at 5.25% to 5.5%, while updated quarterly projections showed 12 of 19 officials favored another rate hike in 2023. Jerome Powell said officials are “prepared to raise rates further if appropriate, and we intend to hold policy at a restrictive level until we’re confident that inflation is moving down sustainably toward our objective.” A “soft landing” for the U.S. economy is a primary objective for the central bank, he said.

Meanwhile, Brent Crude prices were trading above $93 a barrel, and WTI Crude was above $90-mark. The yield on the 10-year U.S. bond was trading at 4.41% and Bitcoin was above 27,000-level.

At 5:04 a.m., the GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of the Nifty 50 Index’s performance in India was up 8 points or 0.04% at 19,958.

India's benchmark stock indices closed lower for the second session in a row on Wednesday, ahead of U.S. Federal Reserve policy. Intraday, the indices slipped over 1%, the most since Aug. 2.

Most sectoral indices dropped, with non-banking financial services, banks, metals, and realty sectors falling the most.

Overseas investors remained net sellers of Indian equities on Wednesday for the second consecutive session. Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 3,110.69 crore, according to provisional data from the NSE. Domestic institutional investors turned net sellers on Wednesday and sold equities worth Rs 573.02 crore.

The local currency strengthened 19 paise to close at Rs 83.08 against the U.S. dollar.