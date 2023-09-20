RR Kabel - Wired For Better Future: Prabhudas Lilladher Initiates Coverage With A 'Buy'
We believe RR Kabel is a play on several opportunities in the wires and cables segment.
Prabhudas Lilladher Report
We initiate coverage on RR Kabel Ltd. with a ‘Buy’ rating and target price of Rs 1407 valuing at 35 times FY25 earnings. We believe RR Kabel is a play on several opportunities in the wires and cables segment given-
strong brand with diverse product portfolio,
well-structured capacity expansion plans,
increasing dealers /distribution network and
distribution led export business.
Although the company has grown its fast moving electrical goods portfolio inorganically, yet it expects to minimise losses in coming years by transitioning towards premium markets. In FMEG, too, RR Kabel has enhanced its brand presence, positioning and manufacturing capabilities to minimize losses.
We estimate revenue/Ebitda/profit after tax compound annual growth rate of 20.7%/38.8%/44.3% over FY23-26 led by-
improving business mix,
operating leverage and cost optimisation,
investments in brand building and
increasing distribution reach.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.