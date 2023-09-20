Sai Silks (Kalamandir) IPO - Valuations, Issue Details, Peer Comparison, Financials, Risks: Anand Rathi

Valuation

Sai Silk (Kalamandir) is among the leading ethnic and value fashion retail company in south India having a portfolio of established formats with focused sales and marketing strategy with strong presence in offline and online marketplace with an omnichannel network and leading apparel retail brand in India with a scalable model, which is well positioned to leverage growth in the ethnic and value-fashion apparel industry in India with track record of growth, profitability, and unit economics with an efficient operating model.

At the upper price band company is valuing at price/earning of 33 times with a market cap of Rs 34,047 million post issue of equity shares and return on net worth of 24.56%.

We believe that company is fairly priced and recommend a 'Subscribe- Long term' rating to the IPO.