Sai Silks (Kalamandir) IPO - Investment Rationale, Issue Details, Financials, Risks: Reliance Securities

Sai Silks (Kalamandir) Ltd. will launch its initial public offering today and will be closed on September 22. The price band for the Rs 1,201 crore IPO has been fixed at Rs 210-222 Apiece. The minimum order quantity is 67 shares.

The issue comprises of fresh issue of 2.7 crore shares worth Rs 600 crore and an offer-for-sale of 2.71 crore shares aggregating to Rs 601 crore.