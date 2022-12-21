ADVERTISEMENT
Stocks To Watch: Dabur, Bharti Airtel, Sterling And Wilson, Uno Minda

Stocks to watch before going into trade today
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source:&nbsp;<a href="https://unsplash.com/@julianhochgesang?utm_source=unsplash&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_content=creditCopyText">Julian Hochgesang</a>/ <a href="https://unsplash.com/s/photos/Morning-tea?utm_source=unsplash&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_content=creditCopyText">Unsplash</a>)</p></div>
U.S. stocks dropped as investors continued to be weigh the prospect of higher interest rates in 2023. The S&P 500 rose 0.2%, while the the Nasdaq 100 was mostly unchanged. The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced 10 basis points to 3.68%.

Crude fell 0.2%, while gold futures rose 1.7%. Bitcoin increased 1.5% to trade around $16,800-level.

India benchmark gauges closed marginally lower after paring losses from a volatile session. The market breadth was skewed in the favour of bears.

Rupee depreciated against U.S. dollar after a volatile open, closing lower despite paring some losses against the greenback.

Stocks To Watch

  • Dabur India: Entities of Burman family, who are part of the majority shareholders of the company, have sold approximately 1% shares through a block deal on Dec. 20.

  • Bharti Airtel: The company entered an agreement to acquire 8% share in technology start-up Immensitas Pvt. Ltd. (Lemnisk).

  • Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy: Promoters Shapoorji Pallonji Group and Khurshed Yazdi Daruvala will exercise the oversubscription option for their stake sale as the first day of the issue received 153% demand from the non-retail category.

  • Uno Minda: The company entered a technical license agreement with Korea’s Ascentec to strengthen its advance automotive sensors product portfolio.

  • Central Bank of India: The board will meet on Dec. 26, 2022, to consider and approve raising fund through issuance of Tier II bonds.

  • Shyam Metalics and Energy: The company will conclude the acquisition of Mittal Corp. to strengthen its metal portfolio by entering the stainless steel/wire rod and bar mill business.

  • GAIL (India): The company raised Rs 1,575 crore via issuance of non-convertible debentures on private placement basis to refinance existing borrowings and/or fund its capital expenditure.

  • Union Bank of India: The bank subscribed 2.01 crore equity shares of Star Union Dai-Ichi Life Insurance Company offered under rights issue by the company at Rs 25 per share, aggregating to Rs 50.20 crore.

  • City Union Bank: The Reserve Bank of India discovered divergence in additional gross NPA for the fiscal ended March 2022, amounting to Rs 259 crore.

  • Mindspace Business Parks REIT: The company issued commercial papers worth Rs 100 crore to raise funds to be utilised towards working capital requirements its asset SPVs.

  • Jubilant Ingrevia: The company issued commercial papers worth Rs 150 crore on Dec. 20, 2022.

Offerings

  • KFin Technologies: The IPO was subscribed 0.70 times, or 70%, on the second day. The QIB portion was completely subscribed, with bids placed for 1.02 the basket’s size. Non-institutional investors placed bids for 3% of their portion, while the retail portion was subscribed 74%.

  • Elin Electronics: The maiden share sale was subscribed 37% on the first day. Qualified institutional buyers placed bids for 1% of the portion reserved for them, while the non-institutional investor portion was subscribed 43%. The retail portion was subscribed 55%.

Bulk Deals

  • New Delhi Television: LTS Investment Fund sold 4.09 lakh shares (0.63%) at Rs 362.14 apiece.

  • Sudarshan Chemical Industries: Norges Bank on account of the Government Pension Fund Global sold 7.04 lakh shares (1.02%) at RS 377.01 apiece.

Trading Tweaks

  • Ex-Date Annual General Meeting: Consolidated Construction Consortium, Fourth Dimension Solutions

  • Ex-Date Bonus: Sheela Foam

  • Ex-Date Extra Ordinary General Meeting: Texmo Pipes and Products

AGM

Dredging Corporation Of India

Insider Trades

  • TVS Srichakra: Promoter Group R Haresh on behalf of Sundaram Trust bought 5,590 shares between Dec. 16 and Dec. 19.

  • Shriram Finance: Promoter Group Shriram Value Services bought 31,379 shares on Dec. 15.

  • Nacto Pharma: Promoter VC Nannapaneni bought 9,050 shares on Dec. 15.

  • NRB Bearings: Promoter Aziz Yousuf Zaveri bought 2,050 shares between Dec. 19 and Dec. 20.

  • Vaibhav Global: Promoter Group Brett Enterprises bought 4,000 shares on Dec. 19.

  • Gati: Promoter Group TCI Finance sold 5,898 shares on Dec. 16.

  • VRL Logistics: Promoter & Director Dr Vijay Sankeshwar sold 47.92 lakh shares on Dec. 14.

F&O Cues

  • Nifty December futures ended at 18,425, a premium of 74.30 points.

  • Nifty December futures fell 0.15% and 293 shares in Open Interest.

  • Nifty Bank December futures ended at 43,460, a premium of 74.80 points.

  • Nifty Bank December futures rose 9.54% and 10,613 shares in Open Interest.

  • Securities added to the ban period: Delta Corp., Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers And Chemicals, IndiaBulls Housing Finance, India Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation, Punjab National Bank

  • Securities removed from the ban period: Balrampur Chini Mills, Bharat Heavy Electricals

