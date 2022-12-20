Engineers India - On Strong Footing: HDFC Securities

Engineers India Ltd. is a leading global engineering consultancy and engineering procurement and construction company providing services mainly to hydrocarbons and petrochemicals sector.

The company has strong track record across entire oil and gas value chain – offshore platforms, oil and gas processing, oil refining, petrochemicals and pipeline projects - with experience of landmark/ complex projects.

The company is the preferred partner of all major oil and gas public sector undertakings like Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd., Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd., Indian Oil Corporation Ltd., Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd., Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd., Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd.

Engineers India has established an outstanding track record in design, engineering and execution of cross-country pipelines for transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum products, natural gas and LPG.

Engineers India has undertaken the construction of various kinds of tanks, terminals and other storage facilities for oil and gas companies.

The company has also initiated business development activities in sectors like bio Fuels, Smart Cities, LNG Terminals, Ports and Harbours, Defence etc., as part of possible diversification initiatives aligning with Government of India initiatives.