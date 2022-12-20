Engineers India - On Strong Footing: HDFC Securities
The company is the preferred partner of all major oil and gas PSUs like BPCL, ONGC, IOCL, HPCL, CPCL, MRPL.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
HDFC Securities Retail Research
Engineers India Ltd. is a leading global engineering consultancy and engineering procurement and construction company providing services mainly to hydrocarbons and petrochemicals sector.
The company has strong track record across entire oil and gas value chain – offshore platforms, oil and gas processing, oil refining, petrochemicals and pipeline projects - with experience of landmark/ complex projects.
The company is the preferred partner of all major oil and gas public sector undertakings like Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd., Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd., Indian Oil Corporation Ltd., Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd., Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd., Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd.
Engineers India has established an outstanding track record in design, engineering and execution of cross-country pipelines for transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum products, natural gas and LPG.
Engineers India has undertaken the construction of various kinds of tanks, terminals and other storage facilities for oil and gas companies.
The company has also initiated business development activities in sectors like bio Fuels, Smart Cities, LNG Terminals, Ports and Harbours, Defence etc., as part of possible diversification initiatives aligning with Government of India initiatives.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.