Narayana Hrudayalaya - Strong Footing In Health City: Prabhudas Lilladher
Narayana Hrudayalaya’s profitability across India and Cayman was strong in H1 and we expect this growth momentum to sustain.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Prabhudas Lilladher Report
We are increasing our FY24/25E earnings per share estimates by 3.7% and 5.8% as we factor in higher profitability from units in health city, Bangalore.
Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd.’s profitability across India and Cayman was strong in H1 FY23 (up 44% YoY) and we expect this growth momentum to sustain.
The company plans to continue with its aggressive capex plan for next two-three years (guided capex of Rs 10 billion annually in FY23E and FY24E).\
More importantly capex spend would be towards its core and high performing regions such as Bangalore, Kolkata and Cayman. This enhances growth visibility.
We expect Ebitda compound annual growth rate of 22% over FY22-25E. Despite capex intensity going up, return on equity/return on capital employed will remain healthy at ~25%.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.