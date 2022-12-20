JB Chemicals - Aggressive Growth Focus In The Domestic Market, Strong Financials, Healthy FCF: Nirmal Bang
Company has sufficient capacity, expansion space in existing plants for at least the next five years of production requirement.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Nirmal Bang Report
We recently visited JB Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s oral solid (T20) and Injectable (IV17) facilities at Panoli, Gujarat and interacted with the operation and production heads across all plants to understand the company’s manufacturing capacity and capability.
While the T20 facility is U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved and it is utilized for the U.S., South Africa and Indian markets, the IV17 facility is mainly for rest of world markets.
The company is also adding a separate eye drops line in the IV17 facility for the U.S. market and is expected to start validation batches from April 2023.
We like JB Chemicals’ idea of having a uniform production policy and almost similar compliance standard across all geographies. About capacity, as per the management, the company has sufficient capacity and expansion space in the existing plants for at least the next five years of production requirement.
On the Ranzel brand acquisition, we believe that the deal complements the company’s existing cardiac segment and the management believes that it is a strategic fit to enhance focus on the domestic market.
The company will utilise its existing fieldforce to market these brands, but we expect that JB Chemical will need to add more field strength to promote these brands.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.