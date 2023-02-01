Stocks To Watch: Adani Enterprises, Coal India, ACC, Vodafone Idea, Reliance Industries

Asian markets were headed for gains after the U.S. shares ended January on a high note as signs of cooling inflation encouraged risk appetite ahead of the Federal Reserve’s Wednesday meeting.

Japanese, Australian and Hong Kong equity benchmarks edged higher. The S&P 500 rose 1.5% to close out its best month since October. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 index rallied 1.6% for its best month since July and strongest start to a year since 2001.

Adani Enterprises Ltd., a member of the Indian benchmarks, successfully raised $2.5 billion (Rs 20,000 crore) in a closely watched follow-on equity sale Tuesday. The transaction provides some relief for Gautam Adani after allegations by short seller Hindenburg Research.

At 5:30 a.m., the Singapore-traded SGX Nifty, an early indicator of India's benchmark Nifty 50, was up 0.73% at 17,882.

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 3.53%. Crude price rose 1.3%, while gold was up 0.3%. Bitcoin rose 1.8% to trade around $23,100-level.

Indian benchmark indices closed marginally lower after a volatile session as traders waited for Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to present the Union Budget for the next fiscal.

Rupee snapped its three-day rally against the U.S. dollar after the Economic Survey highlighted that the domestic currency might remain under pressure due to widening fiscal deficit resulting from headwinds on the exports front.

Overseas investors in Indian equities remained net sellers for the seventh day in a row on Tuesday. Foreign portfolio investors offloaded equities worth Rs 5,439.6 crore, while the domestic institutional investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 4,506.3, according to NSE data.