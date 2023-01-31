ACC Q3 Results: Profit Declines 60%, Misses Estimates

ACC Ltd.'s third-quarter net profit fell and missed analysts' estimates.

The cement-maker reported 60% year-on-year decline in net profit at Rs 113.19 crore, according to an exchange filing. That compares with the 149.46 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

ACC Q3 Results FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)

Revenue up 7% at Rs 4,536.97 crore vs Rs 4,225.76 crore, and compared to Bloomberg estimates of Rs 4,509.62 crore.

Ebitda down 32% at Rs 379.14 crore vs Rs 556.25. Analysts had forecast it at Rs 449 crore.

Ebitda margin at 8.4%, compared to 13.3% last year, and an estimate of 10%.

Net profit down 60% at Rs 113.19 crore vs Rs 280.85 crore, and against an estimate of Rs 149.46 crore.

Shares of the company closed 3.39% higher on Tuesday, as compared to a 0.07% gain in the benchmark Nifty 50.

Of the 45 analysts tracking the company, 25 maintain a 'buy', 11 recommend a 'hold' and eight suggest a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 25.8%.