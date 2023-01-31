Coal India Q3 Results: Profit Jumps 70%, Beats Estimates

Coal India Ltd. reported better than estimated earnings for the quarter ended December, driven by a spike in production, which resulted in a 70% rise in net profit.

The coal mining major reported a 24% year-on-year rise in consolidated revenue of Rs 35,169.3 crore for the period under review in its exchange filing on Tuesday, against an analyst forecast of Rs 33,187.36 crore.

Profit increased to Rs 7,755.6 crore from Rs 4,558.4 crore a year ago, the company's statement said. Analysts tracked by Bloomberg had estimated net income of Rs 7,678.03 crore for the period.