Stocks To Watch: Adani Enterprises, Bajaj Consumer Care, Vedanta, Karur Vysya Bank, Natco Pharma

Asian stocks followed US shares lower after unexpectedly strong services data bolstered the case for the Federal Reserve to deliver higher interest rates.

Oil fell 2.7% on weaker equity market conditions and sell-off ahead of the end of the year. Gold futures fell 1.6%, while Bitcoin fell 0.1% to trade around $17,100-level.

The Indian benchmark indices recouped most of their losses to end flat on Monday.

Rupee erased all its opening against the U.S. dollar after opening strong on account of weak domestic markets and rise in crude prices.

At 7 a.m., the Singapore-traded SGX Nifty -- an early barometer of India's benchmark Nifty 50 -- fell 0.35% to 18,744.5.