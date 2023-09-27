SAT Reserves Order In Punit Goenka's Appeal Against SEBI Order

The Securities Appellate Tribunal on Wednesday reserved its orders in an appeal filed by Zee promoter Punit Goenka against a SEBI order barring him from the boards of Zee Group entities.

On Aug. 14, the Securities and Exchange Board of India, by a confirmatory order, barred Goenka and his father, Subhash Chandra, from the boards of four Zee Group entities for misappropriating the funds of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. for the benefit of Zee's associate entities.

They were barred from holding key positions in ZEEL, Zee Media Corp., Zee Studios, and Zee Akaash News Pvt. The bar also extended to any entity that came out of the merger or demerger of these entities. The order followed a June 12 interim order of the regulator that alleged a diversion of Rs 200 crore in the fixed deposit of Zee Entertainment with Yes Bank.

Also, SEBI will complete detailed investigations into the matter in eight months, as per the order.

Goenka appealed against the order on Aug. 25, calling the eight-month ban unjust and punitive