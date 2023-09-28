JioAirFiber Could Unlock $7-10 Billion Revenue Opportunity, Says Jefferies

Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd.'s JioAirFiber high-speed wireless broadband service could unlock up to $7–10 billion revenue opportunity by spurring adoption among 85 million pay TV homes that don't have internet access today, according to Jefferies.

The size of the addressable market is assumed to be 100 million subscribers, with Rs 500–700 in monthly average revenue per user, it said, given that India has 35 million broadband households and 120 million pay TV households.

The brokerage has a 'buy' rating on parent Reliance Industries, and raised the target price from Rs 2,950 to Rs 2,975, implying an upside return of 27%.

Reliance Jio launched JioAirFiber in eight metro cities—Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Pune—to accelerate its home broadband coverage. The service is designed for both homes and offices, offering speeds of up to 1 gigabyte per second, making it ideal for smooth high-definition video streaming, online gaming, and lag-free video conferencing.