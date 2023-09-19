Reliance Jio Launches AirFiber Plans In Eight Cities Starting At Rs 599 A Month
the most expensive plan that offers unlimited data at the speed of 1 Gbps comes at Rs 3,999 for 30 days.
Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd. rolled out its wireless internet service— JioAirFiber— across eight metro cities on Tuesday to accelerate its home broadband coverage manifold.
The cities were the new services will be available are Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai and Pune, the company said in a statement.
This service is designed for both homes and offices, offering speeds of up to 1 gigabytes per second, making it ideal for smooth high-definition video streaming, online gaming, and lag-free video conferencing.
The cheapest plan is Rs 599, which offers unlimited data at the speed of 30 Mbps for 30 days; while the most expensive plan that offers unlimited data at the speed of 1 Gbps comes at Rs 3,999 for a month, the company said.
JioAirFiber supports 550-plus digital TV channels, the company said. Users also get free access to 16 OTT apps including Netflix, Amazon Prime, Jio Cinema Premium. Users can also utilise this subscription and use these apps across any device of their choice such as TV, laptop, mobile or tablet. Furthermore,
Jio AirFiber 30-Day Plans
Details of JioAirFiber plans. (Source: Company)
"With JioAirFiber, we are expanding our addressable market to rapidly cover every home in our country with similar quality of service [JioFiber]," Akash Ambani, chairman, Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd., said in statement.
Jio's extensive fiber-to-the-home service, JioFiber, already serves over ten million customers with hundreds of thousands more getting connected each month, according to Ambani. "But there are still millions of homes and small businesses to be connected at a rapid pace."
JioAirFiber will enable millions of homes with world-class digital entertainment, smart home services and broadband, through its solutions across education, health, surveillance and smart home," he said.
JioAirFiber intends to overcome the challenges of last-mile connectivity and connect every home and small business, according to the company.
Jio's optical fiber infrastructure spans over 1.5 million kilometre across the country. It can currently connect around 15,000 premises daily.
The company also said that the existing JioFiber tariff plans will continue as is and there is no change in existing user tariffs.