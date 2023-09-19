Reliance Jio Launches AirFiber Plans In Eight Cities Starting At Rs 599 A Month

Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd. rolled out its wireless internet service— JioAirFiber— across eight metro cities on Tuesday to accelerate its home broadband coverage manifold.

The cities were the new services will be available are Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai and Pune, the company said in a statement.

This service is designed for both homes and offices, offering speeds of up to 1 gigabytes per second, making it ideal for smooth high-definition video streaming, online gaming, and lag-free video conferencing.

The cheapest plan is Rs 599, which offers unlimited data at the speed of 30 Mbps for 30 days; while the most expensive plan that offers unlimited data at the speed of 1 Gbps comes at Rs 3,999 for a month, the company said.

JioAirFiber supports 550-plus digital TV channels, the company said. Users also get free access to 16 OTT apps including Netflix, Amazon Prime, Jio Cinema Premium. Users can also utilise this subscription and use these apps across any device of their choice such as TV, laptop, mobile or tablet. Furthermore,