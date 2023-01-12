India's Relative Gains May Continue To Recede In 2023, Says Morgan Stanley

India's relative gains among emerging markets may continue to ebb in 2023 as other developing economies could benefit from a "benign" global scenario, according to Morgan Stanley.

"An up-trending profit cycle, a likely peak in short rates in 1Q2023 and ebbing global macro risks relative to 2022 make the case for absolute upside to Indian stocks," the brokerage said in its Jan.11 note.

However, its relative gains may continue to ebb as they have since November 2022, it said. "In 2023, we believe emerging markets are likely to benefit from a relatively more benign world versus 2022."

India's relative valuations show that the recent retreat in its outperformance could continue in the first half of 2023, even though absolute returns are likely to be better than in 2022, the ]brokerage said.