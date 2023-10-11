How Slice Scored A Bank License From RBI

The fintech world is abuzz with excitement after one of their own essentially scored an entry into formal banking.

Last week, the Reserve Bank of India gave a no-objection certificate for a merger between fintech unicorn Slice and North East Small Finance Bank.

In what is a first-of-its-kind approval, the banking regulator has allowed a new-age finance company to rescue a licensed bank. The regulator has been attempting to find a buyer for North East Small Finance Bank since last year, two people with direct knowledge of the matter told BQ Prime on the condition of anonymity.

In September 2022, Slice announced that it would buy a 5% stake in North East Small Finance Bank, a deal that was concluded in March. This was a starting point, as the fintech wanted to buy more stakes and had been conducting discussions with the RBI.

While discussions with Slice were on, the RBI hired a big four consulting firm to find a new buyer for North East Small Finance Bank earlier this year, the two people quoted above said. One clear mandate to the consultancy was to find a buyer other than Slice.

After a few months of conversations, it became clear that no other buyer would come forward, the first of the two people mentioned above said. If the small finance bank was not rescued, it ran the risk of financial collapse, putting the system at risk. This prompted the banking regulator to greenlight the Slice transaction, the person said.

The deal involves a merger between the two entities, which would eventually lead to Slice controlling the majority equity in the small finance bank. Quadrillion Finance Pvt., a non-bank finance lender under Slice will also be merged with the small finance bank. Finer details of the transition, such as management and future strategy, are still in the works as a National Company Law Tribunal approval is still pending and is expected next year.

Having said that, it is likely that Slice will leverage its technological prowess to tap into the wide network of North East Small Finance Bank, the second of the two people quoted above said.

Queries mailed to RBI on Tuesday did not elicit any response.