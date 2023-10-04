RBI Greenlights Merger Of North East Small Finance Bank With Fintech Unicorn Slice

The Reserve Bank of India has approved the merger of startup Slice and Guwahati-based North East Small Finance Bank Ltd. to ensure financial inclusion.

"... the merger will help realise their shared goal of integrating cutting-edge technology offerings with grassroots financial inclusion efforts," the fintech said in a press release on Wednesday.

The merger comes after the company acquired a 10% stake in the small finance bank earlier, potentially exploring some synergies in the lending space.

Bengaluru-based Slice, currently valued at around Rs 11,700 crore, runs its own non-banking financial company, Quadrillion Finance Pvt., to offer credit to the Indian youth. The North East Small Finance Bank, on the other hand, has 208 branches across the North Eastern states and West Bengal. The lender is estimated to be valued at around Rs 400 crore.

"We will continue to fortify the bank's governance with continuous improvements in compliance, risk management, and leadership," said Rupali Kalita, managing director and chief executive officer of the small finance bank.

"Together, we strive to deliver accessible and exceptional services, fostering inclusive and responsible banking for all," she said.

The merger approval comes even as the RBI showed reluctance in handing out NBFC licenses to fintechs because of an overlap in the capitalisation tables or capital structures of these fintechs, as per a report by Hindu Business Line. However, the approval is in sync with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's call for ensuring financial inclusion in the region a week ago.

Efforts towards credit outreach in the North East have been imperative for the central government, Sitharaman said at the Pratidin Times' Conclave 2023 held in Guwahati on Sept. 23.

However, the merger has yet to receive shareholders' approval and other regulatory nods.

“We’re grateful to the RBI for entrusting us with this immense responsibility. This approach allows us to serve a wider audience, including those often overlooked. We will further strengthen our risk underwriting through the use of technology and data. We see this as an opportunity to build a highly inclusive and responsible bank, underpinned by robust risk management and strong governance,” said Rajan Bajaj, founder and chief executive officer of Slice.