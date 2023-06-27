Gautam Adani Says Group Financials Now Healthier Than Ever Before

Billionaire Gautam Adani has said the FY23 financial results of the group companies are a testimony to their success despite the "targeted misinformation" in a short-seller's report.

The balance sheet, assets, and operating cashflows are now healthier than ever before and continue to get stronger, the chairman of the ports-to-mining conglomerate said in his address to shareholders in Adani Enterprises Ltd.'s annual report. The pace at which the group has made acquisitions and turned them around is unmatched across the national landscape and has fuelled a significant part of the expansion, he said.

Adani said the short seller report was a combination of targeted misinformation and outdated, discredited allegations, aimed at damaging the group's reputation and generating profits through a deliberate drive-down of stock prices.

Adani Enterprises decided to call off India's largest follow-on public offering after it was fully subscribed as the stock remained volatile after Hindenburg Research alleged "stock manipulation and fraud".

"Despite a fully subscribed follow-on public offering, we decided to withdraw and return the money to our investors to protect their interest," Adani said.