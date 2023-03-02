Adani Promoters Raise Rs 15,446 Crore By Selling Stakes In Group Firms To GQG Partners
U.S.-based investment firm acquires stakes in Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, Adani Green Energy and Adani Transmission.
Adani Group promoters raised $1.87 billion, or about Rs 15,446 crore, on Thursday by selling stakes in four companies of the apple-to-airports conglomerate to U.S.-based investment firm GQG Partners.
The investments were made across Adani Enterprises Ltd., Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd., Adani Green Energy Ltd., Adani Transmission Ltd., according to a group statement.
GQG Partners acquired 3.39% in Adani Enterprises, 0.04% in Adani Ports, 2.55% in Adani Transmission and 3.51% in Adani Green Energy.
Earlier in the day, exchanges had reported large trades in the shares of Adani Group stocks.
Shares of Adani Group extended gains for the third day on Thursday after having remained volatile following the Hindenburg Research report alleging stock manipulation and fraud. The conglomerate has called the allegations "malicious" and aimed at damaging the Adani Enterprises Ltd.'s follow-on public offer, which was withdrawn.
The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the market regulator SEBI to investigate the allegations in the current batch of petitions in the Adani-Hindenburg case. The apex court said that SEBI must conclude the investigation within two months and file an appraisal. The court also set up a committee of experts including KV Kamath and Nandan Nilekani to look into the matter.
Disclaimer: Adani Enterprises is in the process of acquiring a 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd., the owner of BQ Prime.