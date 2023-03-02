Adani Promoters Raise Rs 15,446 Crore By Selling Stakes In Group Firms To GQG Partners

Adani Group promoters raised $1.87 billion, or about Rs 15,446 crore, on Thursday by selling stakes in four companies of the apple-to-airports conglomerate to U.S.-based investment firm GQG Partners.

The investments were made across Adani Enterprises Ltd., Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd., Adani Green Energy Ltd., Adani Transmission Ltd., according to a group statement.