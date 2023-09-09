G20 Summit 2023 Live Updates: PM Modi Delivers Inaugural Address With Country Name Identified As 'Bharat'
The G20 Summit 2023 under India's presidency is set to take place between Sept. 9 and 10.
- Oldest First
G20 Summit 2023: WATCH | PM Modi Delivers Inaugural Address
G20 Summit: PM Modi Invites African Union delegates
Prime Minister Narendra Modi invited the Head of the African Union to take his seat, as a permanent member of the G20 as the first session of the Summit begins.
Group of 20 nations agreed to grant the African Union permanent membership status. The move would give the 55-member African Union, which is currently classified as an “invited international organization,” the same status as the European Union.
G20 Summit: India Working Hard To Resolve Global Trust, Says PM Modi
This is the time when ancient challenges are seeking solutions, we need to take a humanitarian approach. War has widened the trust deficit that emerged during Covid-19 pandemic. India working hard to resolve global trust.PM Narendra Modi
G20 Summit: PM Modi Addresses Summit With Country Name Identified As 'Bharat'
G20 Summit begins with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's welcome remarks. Modi addressed the G20 meeting with country name identified as 'Bharat'.
"Before we start the proceedings of G20, I want to express my condolences over the loss of lives due to an earthquake in Morocco. We pray that all injured recover at the earliest. India is ready to offer all possible assistance to Morocco in this difficult time," he said.
G20 Summit 2023: Joe Biden Arrives At Bharat Mandapam
U.S. President Joe Biden has arrived at Bharat Mandapam, the venue for G 20 Summit.
In a meeting with PM Modi on Friday, the two leaders vowed to "deepen and diversify" the bilateral defence partnership while welcoming forward movement in India's procurement of 31 drones and joint development of jet engines.
In their over 50-minute talks, the two leaders deliberated on India's G20 presidency, cooperation in nuclear energy, critical and emerging technologies such as 6G and artificial intelligence, and ways to fundamentally reshape multilateral development banks.
The joint statement said the U.S. President welcomed the issuance of a Letter of Request from India's Defence Ministry to procure 31 MQ-9B remotely piloted aircraft from American defence giant General Atomics.
G20 Summit 2023: Russia's Lavrov, China's Li Qiang Arrive At Bharat Mandapam
Russian Foreign minister Sergey Lavrov has arrived at the Bharat Mandapam, who will represent Moscow at the summit in President Vladimir Putin's place.
China's Premier Li Qiang has also arrived at the venue, filling in for President Xi Jinping.
The G20 has been divided over the war in Ukraine.