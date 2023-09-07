G20 Summit 2023: Here's All You Need To Know About The Mega Event In New Delhi

G20 Summit 2023: India is gearing up to host the 18th G20 Summit in New Delhi on September 9-10.

The G20 Summit 2023 is likely to be attended by more than 30 heads of state, top officials from the European Union, invited guest countries, and 14 heads of international organisations.

This mega event in the national capital will be a culmination of all the G20 processes and meetings held throughout the year among ministers, senior officials, and civil societies.

A G20 Leaders’ Declaration will be adopted at the conclusion of the G20 Summit, stating Leaders’ commitment towards the priorities discussed and agreed upon during the respective ministerial and working group meetings.

Here's all you need to know about the Group of Twenty and the G20 Summit 2023: