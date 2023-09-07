G20 Summit 2023: Here's All You Need To Know About The Mega Event In New Delhi

BQPrimeBusiness NewsG20 Summit 2023: Here's All You Need To Know About The Mega Event In New Delhi
This mega event in the national capital will be a culmination of all the G20 processes and meetings held throughout the year.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Image Source: Twitter/@BJP4India</p></div>
Image Source: Twitter/@BJP4India

G20 Summit 2023: India is gearing up to host the 18th G20 Summit in New Delhi on September 9-10.

The G20 Summit 2023 is likely to be attended by more than 30 heads of state, top officials from the European Union, invited guest countries, and 14 heads of international organisations.

A G20 Leaders’ Declaration will be adopted at the conclusion of the G20 Summit, stating Leaders’ commitment towards the priorities discussed and agreed upon during the respective ministerial and working group meetings. 

Here's all you need to know about the Group of Twenty and the G20 Summit 2023:

What Is G20?

The Group of Twenty (G20) is the premier forum for international economic cooperation. It plays an important role in shaping and strengthening global architecture and governance on all major international economic issues.

Inception of G20

The G20 was founded in 1999 after the Asian financial crisis as a forum for Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors to discuss global economic and financial issues.

In 2008, G20 was upgraded to the level of Heads of State/Government in the wake of the global economic and financial crisis of 2007, and, in 2009, was designated the “premier forum for international economic cooperation”.

Who Are The G20 Members?

The Group of Twenty (G20) comprises 19 countries (Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Türkiye, United Kingdom and United States) and the European Union. The G20 members represent around 85% of the global GDP, over 75% of the global trade, and about two-thirds of the world population.

G20 Summit

The G20 Summit is held annually, under the leadership of a rotating Presidency. The G20 initially focused largely on broad macroeconomic issues, but it has since expanded its agenda to inter-alia include trade, sustainable development, health, agriculture, energy, environment, climate change, and anti-corruption.

About G20's Presidency

India holds the Presidency of the G20 from 1 December 2022 to 30 November 2023. The G20 Presidency is responsible for bringing together the G20 agenda in consultation with other members and in response to developments in the global economy.

G20 Summit 2023: Venue

The summit will be held from September 9 to 10 at the newly built international convention and exhibition centre -- Bharat Mandapam -- at Pragati Maidan.

G20 Summit 2023: Who Are The Attendees And Absentees?

According to NDTV, here are the world leaders attending G20 Summit 2023 in New Delhi:

  • Joe Biden, President, USA

  • Rishi Sunak, Prime Minister, UK

  • Emmanuel Macron, President, France

  • Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister, Canada

  • Li Qiang, Premier, China

  • Anthony Albanese, Prime Minister, Australia

  • Olaf Scholz, Chanellor, Germany

  • Fumio Kishida, Prime Minister, Japan

  • Yoon Suk-Yeo, President, South Korea

  • Mohammed Bin Salman, Crown Prince, Saudi Arabia

  • Cyril Ramaphosa, President, South Africa

  • Sheikh Hasina, Prime Minister, Bangladesh

  • Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, President, Turkey

  • Alberto Fernandez, President, Argentina

  • Bola Tinubu, President, Nigeria

Here are the world leaders who will not be a part of the G20 Summit 2023:

  • Vladimir Putin, President, Russia

  • Xi Jinping, President, China

  • Andrés Manuel López Obrador, President, Mexico

