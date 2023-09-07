G20 Summit 2023: Here's All You Need To Know About The Mega Event In New Delhi
This mega event in the national capital will be a culmination of all the G20 processes and meetings held throughout the year.
G20 Summit 2023: India is gearing up to host the 18th G20 Summit in New Delhi on September 9-10.
The G20 Summit 2023 is likely to be attended by more than 30 heads of state, top officials from the European Union, invited guest countries, and 14 heads of international organisations.
A G20 Leaders’ Declaration will be adopted at the conclusion of the G20 Summit, stating Leaders’ commitment towards the priorities discussed and agreed upon during the respective ministerial and working group meetings.
Here's all you need to know about the Group of Twenty and the G20 Summit 2023:
What Is G20?
The Group of Twenty (G20) is the premier forum for international economic cooperation. It plays an important role in shaping and strengthening global architecture and governance on all major international economic issues.
Inception of G20
The G20 was founded in 1999 after the Asian financial crisis as a forum for Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors to discuss global economic and financial issues.
In 2008, G20 was upgraded to the level of Heads of State/Government in the wake of the global economic and financial crisis of 2007, and, in 2009, was designated the “premier forum for international economic cooperation”.
Who Are The G20 Members?
The Group of Twenty (G20) comprises 19 countries (Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Türkiye, United Kingdom and United States) and the European Union. The G20 members represent around 85% of the global GDP, over 75% of the global trade, and about two-thirds of the world population.
G20 Summit
The G20 Summit is held annually, under the leadership of a rotating Presidency. The G20 initially focused largely on broad macroeconomic issues, but it has since expanded its agenda to inter-alia include trade, sustainable development, health, agriculture, energy, environment, climate change, and anti-corruption.
About G20's Presidency
India holds the Presidency of the G20 from 1 December 2022 to 30 November 2023. The G20 Presidency is responsible for bringing together the G20 agenda in consultation with other members and in response to developments in the global economy.
G20 Summit 2023: Venue
The summit will be held from September 9 to 10 at the newly built international convention and exhibition centre -- Bharat Mandapam -- at Pragati Maidan.
The grand Bharat Mandapam, hosting the G20 Summit, showcases the world's tallest Nataraja statue, standing at an impressive 28 feet.
G20 Summit 2023: Who Are The Attendees And Absentees?
According to NDTV, here are the world leaders attending G20 Summit 2023 in New Delhi:
Joe Biden, President, USA
Rishi Sunak, Prime Minister, UK
Emmanuel Macron, President, France
Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister, Canada
Li Qiang, Premier, China
Anthony Albanese, Prime Minister, Australia
Olaf Scholz, Chanellor, Germany
Fumio Kishida, Prime Minister, Japan
Yoon Suk-Yeo, President, South Korea
Mohammed Bin Salman, Crown Prince, Saudi Arabia
Cyril Ramaphosa, President, South Africa
Sheikh Hasina, Prime Minister, Bangladesh
Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, President, Turkey
Alberto Fernandez, President, Argentina
Bola Tinubu, President, Nigeria
Here are the world leaders who will not be a part of the G20 Summit 2023:
Vladimir Putin, President, Russia
Xi Jinping, President, China
Andrés Manuel López Obrador, President, Mexico