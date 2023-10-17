Federal Bank Q2 Results Review: Analysts Expect NIMs To Continue In Narrow Range

Federal Bank Ltd.'s second-quarter profit beat analysts' estimates, largely driven by lower provisions, but analysts expect the net interest margin to remain in a narrow range.

The private lender's net profit rose 35.5% year-on-year to Rs 954 crore in the September quarter, according to an exchange filing on Monday. Analysts polled by Bloomberg estimated a net profit of Rs 862.8 crore for the July–September quarter.

Net interest income, or core income, rose 17% to Rs 2,056 crore from last year.

The bank's asset quality position improved. The gross non-performing asset ratio fell sequentially to 2.26% as of Sept. 30. Even the net NPA ratio improved by 5 basis points to 0.64% quarter-on-quarter. Provisions fell sharply by 83.5% to Rs 44 crore from a year ago.

Shares of Federal Bank were trading 0.37% higher at Rs 149.10 apeice, compared with a 0.51% rise in the benchmark Nifty 50.

Here is what analysts had to say about Federal Bank Q2 FY24 results: