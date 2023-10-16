Federal Bank Q2 Results: Profit Rises 35.5% On Lower Provisions

Federal Bank Ltd.'s second-quarter profit rose, beating analysts' estimates.

The lender's net profit rose 35.5% year-on-year to Rs 954 crore in the quarter ended September, according to an exchange filing. Analysts polled by Bloomberg estimated a net profit of Rs 862.8 crore for the July–September quarter.

Sequentially, the net profit rose 11.7%.

Net interest income, or core income, for the bank rose 17% to Rs 2,056 crore from last year. Other income rose 19.7% year-on-year to Rs 730 crore.

Asset quality for the lender improved, with the gross non-performing asset ratio falling 12 basis points sequentially to 2.26% as of Sept. 30. The net NPA ratio, too, improved by 5 bps to 0.64% quarter-on-quarter.

The provision coverage ratio, excluding technical write-offs, was 71.03% in Q2. Fresh slippages fell 26.4% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 365 crore.

Provisions for the quarter fell 83.5% to Rs 44 crore from a year ago.

The CASA ratio fell 524 bps year-on-year to 31.2% as of Sept. 30. The net interest margin increased 2 bps to 3.22% quarter-on-quarter, compared with the previous 3.20%.

The bank's deposits grew 23% year-on-year to Rs 2.3 lakh crore. Sequentially, the deposits were up 5%.

The private lender's net advances witnessed an overall growth of 20% year-on-year to touch 1.9 lakh crore. On a yearly basis, the retail book grew 22%, and business banking grew 18%.

Shares of the Federal Bank were 0.67% lower at Rs 148.40 apiece after the release of results, compared with a 0.02% rise in the benchmark Nifty 50 as of 1:22 p.m.