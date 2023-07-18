CBIC Clarifies Taxability Of Inter-Branch Services

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes clarified on Monday the valuation of services provided by the head office of an entity to its branch office and vice versa.

According to the latest clarification, the value of such services shall be deemed to be the value provided in the invoice, regardless of whether the cost of certain components, such as employee costs, has been included or not. However, in cases where the head office has not issued an invoice, the value shall be determined based on the value of goods and services of similar kind and quality. This value shall be considered for availing of the input tax credit.

Under the present GST law, services provided by one branch of an entity to another of the same are taxable as it treats different registrations as distinct persons. However, there was no clarity on the valuation of these services as different Authorities for Advance Ruling treated services provided by their employees distinctly. The debate mainly revolved around the status of employees, whether they are employees of a particular branch or of the company as a whole and thus need to be included in the costs of service. The present clarification settles the debate.

The tax authorities also provided clarity on the input tax credit for common services availed of from third parties for the head office as well as branch offices. The companies can either opt for an input service distributor mechanism provided under the Central GST Act or issue tax invoices to branch offices for the common service availed.

This is in pursuance of the decision taken in the 50th GST Council meeting, which said the ISD mechanism wouldn't be made mandatory. Under the system, a head office registered as an ISD can receive invoices on behalf of its branch offices. The ITC on such services is later distributed on a proportional basis by issuing ISD invoices.