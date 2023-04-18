GST: Inter-Branch Services Taxable, Says AAR

Services rendered by an employee of a branch office to the head office and vice versa would be subject to the goods and services tax, the Tamil Nadu Authority for Advance Ruling has held.

The central GST treats different registrations, even if they are of the same entity, as distinct persons, the AAR said while giving reasons for its decision.

The order of the Tamil Nadu AAR is in line with a ruling of the Maharashtra AAR and yet another ruling of the Karnataka AAR, where services rendered by head offices to their branches and group companies registered in different states were held as taxable under the GST.