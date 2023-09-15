Bharat Electronics Bags Multiple Orders Worth Rs 3,000 Crore

The state-run Bharat Electronics Ltd. has won orders worth Rs 3,000 crore for the supply of various defence equipment.

The company received an order of Rs 2,118.57 crore from Cochin Shipyard Ltd. for the supply of equipment—including sensors, weapon equipment, fire control systems, and communication equipment—for six Next Generation Missile Vessels, a class of anti-surface warfare corvettes for the Indian Navy, it said in an exchange filing on Friday.

This project will have the participation of Indian electronics and associated industries, including MSMEs, which are sub-vendors of BEL.

The company has also received additional orders worth Rs 886 crore for upgrades to AFNET SATCOM N/W, upgrades of Akash Missiles with RF Seeker, an inertial navigation system, and other equipment with accessories and spares.

Including this, BEL has received orders worth Rs 14,384 crore in fiscal 2024.

Last month, the Defence Acquisition Council granted acceptance for the procurement and installation of an electronic warfare suite on Mi-17 V5 helicopters from BEL.