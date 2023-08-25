Bharat Electronics Shares Hit Record High After Bagging Defence Order

Shares of Bharat Electronics Ltd. hit an all-time high on Friday after the Ministry of Defence approved procurement of electronic warfare suite from the manufacturer.

The Defence Acquisition Council granted the acceptance of necessity for procurement and installation of the EW suite on Mi-17 V5 helicopters to enhance the efficiency of the Indian Air Force, according to an official release on Thursday.

The company also has 45.86 lakh shares change hands in two large trades, according to the Bloomberg data. The buyers and sellers were not known immediately.