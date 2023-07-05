Bajaj-Triumph Fires Twin Salvos At Royal Enfield’s Middleweight Crown
The Speed 400 starts at Rs 2.33 lakh ex-showroom. Prices for the Scrambler 400X will be declared later.
Triumph Motorcycles Ltd., in association with Bajaj Auto Ltd., has launched its first single-cylinder motorcycle in India since the British marque was revived in the early 1990s, in what is seen as yet another challenge to Royal Enfield’s middleweight crown.
The Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400X—a roadster and an on-off roader, respectively—are powered by 398.15 cc, liquid-cooled, four-valve, single-cylinder engines that make about 40 BHP of power at the crank and send 37.5 NM of torque to the rear wheel. A six-speed gearbox, paired with a slipper clutch, propels 180 kg of metal and rubber at the twist of a ride-by-wire throttle. The motorcycles are suspended on upside-down forks at the front and a preload adjustable gas monoshock at the rear.
The similarities between the twin motorcycles end there.
The Triumph Speed 400 is a road-biased motorcycle that plonks the rider at a relatively low 790 mm seat height, as compared with the 805 mm perch on the Scrambler 400X. The roadster rides on 17-inch wheels at the front and rear, while the Scrambler 400X is shod with 19-inch and 17-inch rubber at the front and rear, respectively. The on-off roader is heavier, thanks to a dedicated, reinforced scrambler chassis.
Made In India, For The World
The Made-in-India Triumph 400 brings to fruition an idea that germinated more than a decade ago. According to Cycle World magazine, Triumph initially wanted to go solo by building a manufacturing plant in India. In the early 2010s, the British company developed in Spain two single-cylinder 250 cc engines to power a ‘Street Single’ and a ‘Daytona 250’, but they—as well as the India plant where they were to be made—never materialised.
Enter Bajaj, in 2017. The Pune-based automaker and the British marque inked a deal to jointly develop 250-750 cc motorcycles—the so-called middleweight category dominated by Chennai’s Royal Enfield.
The tie-up was expanded earlier this year: Bajaj Auto is now responsible for Triumph’s retail operations in India as well as manufacturing the singles at Chakan.
“The objective of this non-equity partnership is to deliver a range of outstanding mid-range motorcycles benefiting from the collective strengths of both the companies,” Bajaj Auto's Managing Director Rajiv Bajaj and Triumph Motorcycles' Chief Executive Officer Nick Bloor had said in a joint statement then.
“The motorcycles developed together from this partnership will join the current Triumph product portfolio and be distributed by the Triumph-led dealer network worldwide.”
The motorcycles launched today will reach Triumph’s 15 showrooms in India in the second quarter of the current fiscal. Bajaj Auto plans to expand the dealership network to 120 in the next two years, on the lines of its probiking outlets that retail motorcycles it makes for KTM and Husqvarna.
Win-Win Scenario
Triumph’s success in the middleweight category, courtesy the 400 cc singles, could add Rs 397 upside to Bajaj Auto’s bull case, Morgan Stanley said in an April 10 research report.
For a base case, the brokerage expects Triumph to gain 10% market share in the middleweight category by fiscal 2026 and sell 11,000 units per month. For the bull case, it expects Triumph to reach 30% market share by fiscal 2026 with a 39,000 monthly run rate and margin of 25%.
“In our view, Bajaj will initially focus on creating a pull brand rather than a volume push,” the brokerage said in the research report, while raising its average selling price assumptions “slightly due to a better mix”.
“We keep our Ebitda margin estimates unchanged, and hence, our fiscal 2024 and fiscal 2025 earnings per share estimates decline by about 1% each,” Morgan Stanley said, even as it maintained an ‘overweight’ rating on the stock and raised its price target to Rs 4,486 from Rs 4,449 per share.
The Royal Challenge
Triumph Motorcycles and Royal Enfield, both more than century-old British brands, trace their roots to within 50 miles of each other in the U.K. While the Bonneville maker continues to be headquartered in Hinckley, the Enfield Motor Co. was born in Redditch but bred in Madras, now Chennai, to service the Indian Army after independence.
That move, in a way, helped the Bullet maker survive, while Triumph—like other British motoring icons—succumbed to the onslaught of nifty Japanese bikes in the 1970-80s.
British billionaire John Bloor revived Triumph in the 1990s, when Royal Enfield—now with the Lals of Eicher Motors Ltd.—languished in the wake of an onslaught by “fill it, shut it, forget it” motorcycles. Siddhartha Lal, the scion of the billionaire Lal family, revived Royal Enfield in the late 2000s to make it the middleweight powerhouse it is today. Triumph, meanwhile, dominates the luxury bike segment in India.
Now, they are making a play for each other’s stomping grounds.
To be sure, it was Royal Enfield who started it.
The Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650, launched in November 2018, was a jab at Triumph’s best-selling Bonneville line-up. The Enfields, priced at a fraction of the incumbent, quickly became the parallel twin of choice in most global markets, including the U.K. Enfield has also been pushing its breadwinner—the 350 cc motorcycles—abroad since 2021.
Triumph has now pitched the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400X squarely in Enfield territory, specifically its upcoming 450 cc line-up of motorcycles, in its home turf of India.
Interestingly, just days after Triumph unveiled the 400s at The Bike Shed in London on June 27, India’s first Dakar Rally racer CS Santosh posted an Instagram Reel that showed him taking the upcoming Himalayan 450 through its paces at his BigRock Dirt Park near Bengaluru. Until then, the motorcycle remained in the realm of spy shots.
And then, there’s the Hero-Harley X440 that’s targeted at the Classic 350.
What remains to be seen then is how Royal Enfield survives the onslaught by brands that enjoy as much equity—the first real challengers to its middleweight crown. If Eicher Motors’ stock performance on Tuesday is any indication, the thump is at risk of sputtering sooner than later.