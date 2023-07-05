Bajaj-Triumph Fires Twin Salvos At Royal Enfield’s Middleweight Crown

Triumph Motorcycles Ltd., in association with Bajaj Auto Ltd., has launched its first single-cylinder motorcycle in India since the British marque was revived in the early 1990s, in what is seen as yet another challenge to Royal Enfield’s middleweight crown.

The Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400X—a roadster and an on-off roader, respectively—are powered by 398.15 cc, liquid-cooled, four-valve, single-cylinder engines that make about 40 BHP of power at the crank and send 37.5 NM of torque to the rear wheel. A six-speed gearbox, paired with a slipper clutch, propels 180 kg of metal and rubber at the twist of a ride-by-wire throttle. The motorcycles are suspended on upside-down forks at the front and a preload adjustable gas monoshock at the rear.

The similarities between the twin motorcycles end there.

The Triumph Speed 400 is a road-biased motorcycle that plonks the rider at a relatively low 790 mm seat height, as compared with the 805 mm perch on the Scrambler 400X. The roadster rides on 17-inch wheels at the front and rear, while the Scrambler 400X is shod with 19-inch and 17-inch rubber at the front and rear, respectively. The on-off roader is heavier, thanks to a dedicated, reinforced scrambler chassis.

The Speed 400 starts at Rs 2.33 lakh ex-showroom. Prices for the Scrambler 400X will be declared later.