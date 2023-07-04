Harley-Davidson's X440 May Pose A Real Challenge To Royal Enfield

Harley-Davidson Inc, in collaboration with Hero MotoCorp Ltd., launched its most-affordable motorbike as it takes on Royal Enfield in India after having failed the first time.

The U.S. cruiser motorbike maker on Monday launched the X440 starting at Rs 2.29 lakh (ex-showroom). The price can go up to Rs 2.69 lakh for the top variant.

That compares with Royal Enfield Classic 350's starting price of Rs 1.93 lakh and the Hunter 350's Rs 1.5 lakh.

This is Harley-Davidson's second coming in India after the maker of Fat Boy exited in 2021 as it failed to draw buyers for his high-powered motorbikes. Now, it has partnered with Hero MotoCorp to take a shot at the middleweight bike category of 250cc to 500cc, where Royal Enfield's parent Eicher Motorcycle Ltd. dominates with over 90% share.

Affordable products from global brands may dent Eicher Motors' aspiration to gain significant market share in the global mid-sized market, Dolat Capital said in a report.

Along the Royal Enfield's range of bikes, X440 will compete with Bajaj Auto Ltd.-Triumph Motorcycles Ltd.'s Speed 400 and Scrambler 400X, both of which will be launched in India on Wednesday.

In India, Harley-Davidson motorcycles currently start with a price of Rs 17.49 lakh for the 975cc Nightster, while Triumph's Trident 660 roadster starts at Rs 8.12 lakh.