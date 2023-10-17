Bajaj Finance Q2 Results: Profit Rises 26% On Higher Total Income

Bajaj Finance Ltd.'s second-quarter profit rose in line with analysts' estimates due to higher total income.

The company's standalone net profit rose 25.6% year-on-year to Rs 3105 crore in the quarter ended September, according to an exchange filing. Analysts polled by Bloomberg estimated a standalone net profit of Rs 3,251.16 crore.

Sequentially, it rose 4.96%.

The total income stood at Rs 11,410 crore as of Sept. 30, up 33%.

Net interest income, on a standalone basis, rose 26% year-on-year to Rs 8,059 crore.

Bajaj Finance’s asset quality worsened with the standalone gross non-performing asset ratio increasing 27 basis points sequentially to 1.14%. The net NPA ratio also worsened by 8 bps quarter-on-quarter to 0.39%.

The consolidated net profit stood at Rs 3,551 crore, up 28% from a year ago.

The lender’s standalone assets under management grew by 35% year-on-year in Q2 FY24 and stood at Rs 2.15 lakh crore. The consolidated AUM also grew by 33% in the quarter ended Sept. and stood at Rs 2.90 lakh crore year-on-year.