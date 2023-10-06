RBI Monetary Policy: RBI Concerned About 'Very High Growth' In Unsecured Personal Loans

The Reserve Bank of India raised some concerns about "very high growth" in unsecured personal loans by banks and non-banking financial companies.

Certain components of personal loans are recording very high growth, and the RBI has been closely monitoring these for any signs of incipient stress, Governor Shaktikanta Das said in his monetary policy statement on Friday.

Accordingly, the regulator has advised banks and NBFCs to strengthen their internal surveillance mechanisms and address the buildup of risks, if any. It has also asked these lenders to institute suitable safeguards for their well-being.

Elaborating on financial stability, RBI Governor Das said in his speech that the Indian banking system continues to be resilient. It is backed by improved asset quality, stable credit growth, and robust earnings growth.

As per June 2023 data, even the financial indicators of NBFCs continue to be in line with those of the banking system, the governor added in his speech.

On Friday, India's Monetary Policy Committee decided to keep the benchmark repo rate unchanged at 6.50% for the fourth straight meeting.